People Are Putting 'Star Wars' in Other Films and the Results are Hilarious

The box office haul for Solo: A Star Wars Story will disappoint executives at Disney, but the release of the film isn't disappointing anyone who loves Star Wars memes. Social media has been lousy with them over the last couple weeks.
On Friday, the day Solo was released, people across social media began inserting Star Wars where it didn't belong with the hashtag #PutStarWarsInOtherFilms. It's an easy game to play. Take basically any film and try to jam Star Wars in there. No Country for Old Men? Make it No Country for Old Ben. The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3? The Tarkin of Pelham 1 2 3.
Ren and Stimpy? You'd do Kylo Ren and Stimpy, but, you know, that's a TV show and not a movie. So, you'd be trying to shoehorn it in, stretching the rules for no other reason than it makes you laugh to think about a buddy film starring a farty cat and an emotional space magician.
Below are some of the best #PutStarWarsInOtherFilms tweets.
If Disney keeps buying every major franchise, maybe some of these could become a reality someday. Maul Rats? We can dream.
