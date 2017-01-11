This R2-D2 Coffee Press Will Wake You Up with the Force of Caffeine

Unless you're some sort of Jedi Master, there's a good chance you're a bit of phantom menace (sorry, not sorry) before your first cup of coffee in the morning. And while your typical coffee maker does the job of waking you up, it's probably safe to say that few if any channel the force of caffeine as powerfully as a new Star Wars-themed R2-D2 coffee press from Think Geek.

The 32oz coffee press looks like a miniature version of the beloved droid, who often manages to save the day -- you know, sort of a like a cup of coffee. Just like with a typical French press, all you have to do is add coarsely ground coffee and boiling water to the glass carafe and push down the plunger after a few minutes (four minutes is the common recommendation) of brewing, according to the Think Geek product page. Any longer than that, and the coffee might come out a bit on the, uh, dark side.