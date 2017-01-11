News

This R2-D2 Coffee Press Will Wake You Up with the Force of Caffeine

By Published On 10/02/2016 By Published On 10/02/2016
Think Geek

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Unless you're some sort of Jedi Master, there's a good chance you're a bit of phantom menace (sorry, not sorry) before your first cup of coffee in the morning. And while your typical coffee maker does the job of waking you up, it's probably safe to say that few if any channel the force of caffeine as powerfully as a new Star Wars-themed R2-D2 coffee press from Think Geek

The 32oz coffee press looks like a miniature version of the beloved droid, who often manages to save the day -- you know, sort of a like a cup of coffee. Just like with a typical French press, all you have to do is add coarsely ground coffee and boiling water to the glass carafe and push down the plunger after a few minutes (four minutes is the common recommendation) of brewing, according to the Think Geek product page. Any longer than that, and the coffee might come out a bit on the, uh, dark side

The coffee press is currently available for pre-order for $40 ahead of the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Star Wars spin-off prequel, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this December 16th. And while it probably makes a decent cup of coffee, it unfortunately doesn't make the friendly bleeps, bloops, and whistle sounds you'd expect from R2-D2. Either way, it'll be a great companion for your toaster. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks someone should invent a fully automated coffee droid that zooms into your bedroom in the morning with a ready-to-drink cup of coffee. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Scientists Find 2 New Mysteries Inside the Great Pyramid of Giza

related

READ MORE
Here Are the Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities in the US

related

READ MORE
These Are the Best News Bloopers of 2016 and They're Hilarious

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like