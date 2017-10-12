How to Buy Tickets for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

The speck on the horizon? It's not a pod racer. It's the rapid approach of the next Star Wars movie. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is due to hit theaters in December, and with the trailer already here, all that's left is the waiting. That and getting your hands on tickets for opening weekend.
Tickets are now on sale for Episode VIII, which will hit theaters nationwide on December 15, though screenings will technically start on December 14. Naturally, tickets are moving quickly already. If you're looking to track them down now and secure your spot among the costumed hoards, tickets are on sale through AMC, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, and Showcase Cinemas theaters. You'll also find tickets through general ticketing sites Fandango, Movietickets.com, and Atom Tickets.
For those looking to have the biggest experience possible, you'll be able to catch The Last Jedi in 70mm IMAX in some locations. You can visit the IMAX website for a list of theaters with 70mm screenings. There will also be a variety of 3D and 2D IMAX options, as well as RealD 3D, at select theaters.
If you need something a little grander, you have options. AMC, Cinemark, and a few other theaters are offering a double feature with The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Additionally, for $25-30, many theaters are having an "Opening Night Fan Event," which includes a limited edition poster.
Super fans in New York can partake an intense eight-film marathon that culminates in a screening of The Last Jedi. (Rogue One is not a part of the event.) The $100 marathon starts at 10 pm on December 13 and goes on, presumably, until the end of time.
So, get your tickets and then twiddle your thumbs until it's time to learn what a Porg is. Unfortunately, you can't get prepped by watching The Force Awakens on Netflix, and Disney's new streaming service hasn't launched yet, so you're light on free streaming options. However, you can always rent it or watch Rogue One on Netflix.
