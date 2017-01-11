Starbucks Is Selling This Insane 138-Ounce Mug That Fits 8.5 Grande Coffees

When Starbucks unveiled the enormous 128oz "Plenta" size back in 2010, the bucket-like coffee cup was sadly just part of an April Fool's Day prank. But now, it looks like the coffee giant is finally selling the gallon-sized coffee mug of your deepest and darkest caffeine-addled desires -- for real this time. Well, at least sort of.

As explained in a report by Brand Eating, Starbucks recently introduced the 138oz "Giant Classic Mug" as part of its holiday gift offerings. The monstrous mug, which measures nearly 10in tall and a foot wide (with the handle), is basically a blown-up version of the coffee giant's Classic Abbey Mug that Starbucks has long sold in demi (3oz) and grande (16oz) sizes. And while the above photo fails to properly illustrate its immense size, think about it this way: 138oz is more than a gallon and more than eight and a half Grandes. Damn.