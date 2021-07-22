Starbucks' Latest Sweepstakes Could Get You Free Drinks for 3 Months

It takes just one relapse of Starbucks cold brew before I'm back to spending a grotesque amount of my budget on daily trips to the Seattle-based chain. And while I should probably rethink the habit—for the sake of my wallet and heart rate—at least Starbucks is introducing a sweepstakes that could help with the former.

For the sixth year in a row, our fave coffee chain is roasting up something extra: the Starbucks Summer Game, which gives Starbucks Rewards members the opportunity to snag 2.2 million prizes.

This year's format, a Plinko-style digital game (don't worry, I had to Google it too), features five levels to move through: the pool, backyard, boardwalk, woods, and beach. You'll move forward by completing prompts—you might have to make a purchase or complete a word scramble—and pick up prizes as you go.

Speaking of goodies, you'll either get an instant win or be entered in one of the larger sweepstakes. Prizes include free drinks for three months (imagine how much you'd save!), 10,000 stars (spend at your leisure!), and Bose Frames Sopranon Audio Sunglasses and a Bose Speaker (so you can soundtrack your drinking experience!).

Now before you can snag any of said prizes or even play the Starbucks Summer Game (which ends on August 22), you'll have to take care of one little thing: signing up for the rewards program. Which, to be honest, you should've done already. I mean, you earn one star for every dollar spent. Think of the bonuses you'll rack up with that mocha habit of yours.