News Starbucks Just Added 2 New Drinks to Its Winter Menu The new winter lineup includes a dairy-free drink and veggie breakfast item.

The holiday season may be behind us, but winter's just ramping up. Starbucks has a few new treats up its sleeve to get us through. The chain announced on Tuesday that its latest menu update just went live, including two brand new drinks. Best of all, the menu includes fresh options for vegans and vegetarians to enjoy. Here's the scoop:

Get Ready for 2 New Winter Beverages Lactose intolerant or not, people are loving Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew will likely make some waves. The drink is exactly how it sounds: Slow-steeped cold brew is stirred with honey and topped with almond milk to create a sweet and dairy-free option that vegans and non-vegans alike can drink up at their leisure. Lactose intolerant or not, people are loving dairy-free milks these days. That's why Starbucks' newwill likely make some waves. The drink is exactly how it sounds: Slow-steeped cold brew is stirred with honey and topped with almond milk to create a sweet and dairy-free option that vegans and non-vegans alike can drink up at their leisure. If you've been to a Starbucks Reserve Roastery since 2019, you may already be acquainted with Starbucks' second new winter drink. The Pistachio Latte is made with steamed milk, Starbucks Signature espresso, and sweet pistachio flavoring along with brown buttery topping. MORE: We Ranked Every Drink on the Starbucks Menu

Vegetarians Get a New Breakfast Item By now, you've seen the Sous Vide Egg Bites, which traditionally come in a few varieties: Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper, Bacon & Gruyère, and Ham, Cheddar & Peppers. By now, you've seen the Sous Vide Egg Bites, which traditionally come in a few varieties: Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper, Bacon & Gruyère, and Ham, Cheddar & Peppers. Now, there's another option. The Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites are high in protein, packing a full 15 grams without relying on meat.

There Are New Ways to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth If you're looking for something sweet to balance the bitterness of a coffee, your options just got more extensive. Most notably, the Red Velvet Loaf is back—a swirl of vanilla and red velvet cakes adorned with white chocolate icing. If you're looking for something sweet to balance the bitterness of a coffee, your options just got more extensive. Most notably, theis back—a swirl of vanilla and red velvet cakes adorned with white chocolate icing. If the portion of a cake pop is more fitting for your appetite, you'll also find an Earth Cake Pop in the display case for a little while. Themed after the planet, it's a ball of chocolate cake dipped in blue-colored chocolate icing and green and white sprinkles.

The Starbucks Reserve Coffee Collection Expands You've probably been spending more time at home over the last several months, and Starbucks anticipates that you might be looking for new coffee blends to try right about now. The Starbucks Reserve Coffee collection just got two new additions, which are now available at 3,200 company-operated stores in the US. You've probably been spending more time at home over the last several months, and Starbucks anticipates that you might be looking for new coffee blends to try right about now. The Starbucks Reserve Coffee collection just got two new additions, which are now available at 3,200 company-operated stores in the US. Starbucks Reserve Guatemala Huehuetenango is rich in flavor, containing notes of candied orange, dark chocolate, and graham cracker. Starbucks Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelelektu is more floral and acidic, with dominant raspberry and tangerine flavors. Winter just got a whole lot less dreary.