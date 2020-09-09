Starbucks Is Offering 25% Off All Hot Coffee Drinks When You Order for Delivery

Starbucks and Uber Eats may not always fit into your budget, but there’s a good chance that they do now. The coffee chain announced Wednesday that it’s teaming up with the delivery service to bring you your favorite hot coffee drinks at a fraction of the cost. The only thing better than a PSL on a crisp fall morning is a discounted PSL on a crisp fall morning. Right?

From now through September 30, customers who order hot coffee drinks -- including fall favorites like the PSL or Salted Caramel Mocha -- from a Starbucks retail store through Uber Eats will get 25% off, according to a spokesperson for the coffee company. This deal only applies to hot beverages, so the rest of the fall lineup won’t qualify. Sorry, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino fans.

Starbucks brought back the PSL early this year. Really early. The sweet and spicy drink returned to menus across the United States on August 25. That’s two days earlier than last year and way too early for some. For fall-lovers, though, there’s no such thing as too early. Starbucks announced the drink’s return alongside fall food menu items, including Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins, Pumpkin Scones, and Pumpkin Bread.

This deal will be over before you can say “pumpkin spice,” so don’t wait for fall to officially kick off to get yours. It’s fall o’ clock somewhere.