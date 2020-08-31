Starbucks' 40-Ounce Bottles of Pumpkin Spice Latte Are Back

When ranking every drink on Starbucks' menu, few people take into account the long wait-time for a nitro cold brew matcha cappafrappachino. For this reason alone, the drinks that actually deserve the top spot are the chain's bottled, ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Peppermint Mochas, and right now, they're back on shelves at Target.

The 40oz seasonal bottles were first spotted at Target by instagram account @CandyHunting, and Thrillist is waiting on confirmation that they will also be available at Walmart, as they were last year. It's still kind of early for the sweet, squash-flavored elixir, but Starbucks already released its other pumpkin spice grocery products this year -- including ground coffee, creamers, and K-cups, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the bottles at Walmart soon.