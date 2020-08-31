Starbucks' 40-Ounce Bottles of Pumpkin Spice Latte Are Back
And peppermint mocha! But is anybody asking?
When ranking every drink on Starbucks' menu, few people take into account the long wait-time for a nitro cold brew matcha cappafrappachino. For this reason alone, the drinks that actually deserve the top spot are the chain's bottled, ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Peppermint Mochas, and right now, they're back on shelves at Target.
The 40oz seasonal bottles were first spotted at Target by instagram account @CandyHunting, and Thrillist is waiting on confirmation that they will also be available at Walmart, as they were last year. It's still kind of early for the sweet, squash-flavored elixir, but Starbucks already released its other pumpkin spice grocery products this year -- including ground coffee, creamers, and K-cups, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the bottles at Walmart soon.
If you haven't seen the bottled iced espresso drinks before, know that they're unlike the triple shot energy and Frappuccino drinks you've ruined your life with on road trips. Each bottle contains five servings of sweetened, creamy coffee. Smaller, 14oz versions are also available on Target's website.
Not to sound like I leave parties early or anything, but if you haven't had these drinks before and don't like your coffee super sweet, I recommend watering down your serving with oat milk or whatever dairy/non-dairy culture you subscribe to.
