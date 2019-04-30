Starbucks Is Adding 2 Popular Summer Frappuccinos to Its Permanent Menu

Summer is still a few weeks away, but with the weather warming up and the parks exploding with green, now feels as good a time as any to start embracing the new season -- especially with what you eat at drink. The season is already in full-swing at Starbucks. On Tuesday, the chain announced it’s adding two decadent summer Frappuccinos to its permanent menu.
The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino will no be available at Starbucks year-round, a spokesperson said. Both blended beverages have developed a cult following over the years and are missed when they leave the menu to make room for other seasonal drinks. Fortunately, the Mocha Cookie Crumble and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Fraps are back on the Starbucks menu for good starting on April 30.
While these Frappuccinos are wildly popular, we understand that there are some people out there who have never ventured into this portion of the Starbucks menu. The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino combines mocha sauce and Frappuccino chips with coffee, milk, and ice for a frosty little caffeine boost. The Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino is made by blending together buttery dark caramel sauce with coffee, milk, and ice and then topped with whipped cream, more caramel, and crunchy bits of caramel sugar.
News of the return of these two drinks comes after Starbucks announced it would be bringing back the popular S’mores Frappuccino for summer on April 30. Unlike the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, this one will only be around for a limited time. Sip a s’mores while you can.
Summer’s not here just yet, but you could always just slurp one of these Frappuccinos at your desk and pretend.
