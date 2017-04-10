Starbucks Just Added the Instagram-Famous 'Pink Drink' to Its Official Menu

While Starbucks doesn't offer an actual secret menu, a handful of "secret" Rainbow Drinks became such a sensation on social media last summer that the coffee giant took the extraordinary step of honoring the colorful beverages with official recipes. Now, the company is taking its recognition of the fan-made creations to the next level by officially adding the original Pink Drink that sparked all the hype to its official menu. Really.
As of Monday, April 10, you can order the Pink Drink from the coffee chain's year-round beverage menu at participating locations across the United States, Starbucks said in a press release. The bright pink drink, for the uninitiated, is made by using coconut milk instead of water in the Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refresher and comes topped with a scoop of strawberries. As you may recall, the unofficial drink blew up on Instagram last year, eventually giving way to the Purple Drink, Orange Drink, Green Drink, Blue Drink, and most recently, a two-toned Matcha Pink Drink.
“We’re thrilled that the beloved Pink Drink is joining the Starbucks menu, just in time for the warmer spring months,” Vivienne Long, Starbucks vice president of U.S. Retail Beverages, said in a statement. “This delicious and refreshing drink is a celebration of our customers’ and baristas' creativity and is just one of the 170,000 ways we craft beverages to meet each person’s unique taste preferences.”
Starbucks has long said its baristas are happy to help you customize drinks on its menu with the dozens of ingredients available at its stores -- within reason, of course. With this kind of encouragement, though, who knows what people will come up with next. We'll probably find out about it on Instagram any day now.
