Starbucks & Amazon Go Want You to 'Just Walk Out' with Your Coffee Now

A while back, Amazon introduced a store concept that quite literally lets you walk right out without waiting in a line. It's a very literal sense of the phrase "grab and go." And now, Starbucks has teamed up with the tech giant to bring its own version of the checkout-less shop to New York City.

The Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go store, which is located at 59th between Park and Lexington Avenues, opened November 18 and features the coffee chain's full menu, including fresh-prepared salads, sandwiches, bakery items, and snacks, among the lineup of lattes, mochas, and other coffee beverages.

"The new Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go is designed to provide our customers with an experience that delivers convenience and connection in an effortless way," Senior Vice President of Global Growth and Development at Starbucks Katie Young said in a blog post. "Our goal with this new store concept is to give our customers the ability to choose which experience is right for them as they go through their day, whether it is utilizing the Starbucks and Amazon apps to purchase food and beverages on the go, or deciding to stay in the lounge for the traditional third place experience Starbucks is known for."