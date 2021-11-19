Starbucks & Amazon Go Want You to 'Just Walk Out' with Your Coffee Now
Starbucks and Amazon have plans for two additional "Grab and Go" stores in 2022.
A while back, Amazon introduced a store concept that quite literally lets you walk right out without waiting in a line. It's a very literal sense of the phrase "grab and go." And now, Starbucks has teamed up with the tech giant to bring its own version of the checkout-less shop to New York City.
The Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go store, which is located at 59th between Park and Lexington Avenues, opened November 18 and features the coffee chain's full menu, including fresh-prepared salads, sandwiches, bakery items, and snacks, among the lineup of lattes, mochas, and other coffee beverages.
"The new Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go is designed to provide our customers with an experience that delivers convenience and connection in an effortless way," Senior Vice President of Global Growth and Development at Starbucks Katie Young said in a blog post. "Our goal with this new store concept is to give our customers the ability to choose which experience is right for them as they go through their day, whether it is utilizing the Starbucks and Amazon apps to purchase food and beverages on the go, or deciding to stay in the lounge for the traditional third place experience Starbucks is known for."
So how exactly does Amazon GO's Just Walk Out technology work? If you haven't placed your order and paid already directly through the app, you will enter the Amazon Go market using the "In-Store Code" in the Amazon Shopping App, Amazon One, or a credit card. Anything you take off the shelf will be automatically added to your virtual cart. Once you leave the market, your purchase will be verified, and a receipt will be sent within a few hours.
"Amazon Go and Starbucks share a common vision to provide innovative in-store experiences that are centered on the customer," Amazon's vice president of physical retail and technology Dilip Kumar added in the post. "Customers have enjoyed the effortless shopping experience enabled by our Just Walk Out technology at Amazon Go where they can simply come in, grab something delicious to eat or drink, and just leave and carry on with their day without having to wait in line to pay. We're excited to now share Amazon Go's Just Walk Out Shopping experience and curated assortment of fresh-prepared food items and beverages with even more customers at this Starbucks Pickup location in New York City, and can't wait to hear how customers like it."
Starbucks will open two additional pickup stores with Amazon Go in 2022, including one in the New York Times Building on 40th street & 8th Avenue.