Starbucks Has a Brand New Fall Drink That Tastes Just Like Apple Pie

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks for the 18th year as of this week. But it's not the only festive fall beverage joining this season's lineup. There's a totally new drink arriving on the menu alongside the PSL on Tuesday.

In addition to the PSL and best-selling Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew), the Seattle-based coffee giant is unleashing what's dubbed the Apple Crisp Macchiato. The all-new drink—available hot or iced—features apple and brown sugar flavors that mimic your favorite gooey apple pie filling. It's swirled with espresso, steamed milk, and caramelized-spiced apple drizzle. We tried the new drink at a press preview in NYC last week and can confirm that it does indeed taste like apple pie.

Raegan Powell, the senior product developer at Starbucks who created the Apple Crisp Macchiato, said oat milk is her preferred option for the drink. While, of course, you can go the full-dairy or even the almond milk route, Powell notes that the oat notes pair perfectly with the pie flavors.