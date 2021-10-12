Starbucks At-Home Winter Holiday Coffees Are Already on Shelves

I know, I know. We haven't gotten through Halloween yet, and thus it is too early to be thinking about tinsel, snowflakes, and any sort of winter holiday cheer. But listen, fortune favors the prepared. With whispers of supply chain issues looming over the upcoming holidays, it's better to get your shopping done a bit early than to be faced with bare shelves in mid-December. Also, some of us are just big fans of peppermint-flavored coffee!

Starbucks is well aware of this because it has already launched its seasonal at-home products online and in-stores. Besides classics like the Holiday Blend and Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee, Starbucks added a new Gingerbread Flavored Coffee this year. The new coffee includes aromas of cinnamon and clove and is blended with Starbucks' lightest roast coffee. You can purchase this item in K-Pod Cups now.

Additionally, you'll be able to purchase Teavana White Chocolate Peppermint Tea sachets and bottles of Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha. The tea sachets are a blend of creamy white chocolate, cocoa, and smooth rooibos notes, all balanced with cool peppermint. The Iced Espresso beverage is a mixture of espresso and milk, with chocolate and peppermint flavors.

You can purchase these items at Starbucks stores, online at athome.starbucks.com, and at retailers like Target and Walmart, where Starbucks products are sold. These products might not be the only items on your holiday shopping list, but at least they'll fuel all the seasonal errands you have in your future.