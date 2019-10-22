Starbucks' Latest Holiday Products Are Already Hitting Grocery Stores

I'll admit, I have zero qualms about starting my Christmas celebration prematurely. We haven't even made it through Halloween yet, but why not pass on Pumpkin Spice Lattes and start sipping Peppermint Mochas as temperatures drop? Of course, Peppermint Mochas and Starbucks' in-store faves aren't hitting menus quite yet, but the chain's at-home products for the holidays have already landed in grocery aisles.
The collection, which made its seasonal debut on Tuesday, features Holiday Blend K-Cups and ground coffee; Peppermint Mocha K-Cups, VIA Instant, and ground coffee; Starbucks' brand-new Holiday Spice Cold Brew Pitcher Packs; and Holiday Cookie Straws that are not only delicious (they're toasted rolled wafer cookies with dark chocolate), but are basically the answer to our whole paper versus plastic straw debacle. These won't kill the turtles or disintegrate in your mouth.
If you need an added jolt to help you get through these dark mornings, Starbucks is also dropping an Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha that's inspired by the in-store version.
"This ready to drink version is full of minty, chocolaty joy. Starbucks espresso and milk are combined with the cheery flavors of peppermint and chocolate," the description reads. "It’s the perfect beverage to brighten your spirits at the holidays."
The holiday line ranges in price from $2.79 (for a single-serve Espresso Peppermint Mocha) all the way to $23.99 (for the 32-ct. Holiday Blend). Oh, and why not get your Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew fill while you're at it.
