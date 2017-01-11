This Starbucks' 'Baby Vomit' Drink Sounds Awful, But You Should Try It

This Starbucks barista deserves a medal. After being asked to concoct a specialty drink with seventeen different ingredients, the barista took to Reddit, posting the contents of the monstrosity for all to witness the horror.

The barista, who posts as Miyomel, was joined by fellow Starbucks employees on the r/Starbucks subreddit, where they collectively dubbed the drink “Baby Vomit.” Why? Because it’s enough to turn your stomach and leave you reaching for the dramamine.

Here are the ingredients, in all of their sugary glory: