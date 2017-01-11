The most prominent coffee peddler in the world, Starbucks proliferate on basically every street corner where there isn’t a government prohibition on caffeine. And the company’s most vital worker-bees, baristas, are privy to all sorts of insider knowledge about the empire’s secrets, not to mention how facilities are cleaned, or if they even are at all.

And ex-barista Christian Brown wants the world to know just how disgusting and unsanitary it can get behind the scenes at your local Starbucks. Brown was recently fired from his local store in Elk Grove, CA, which was apparently a disgusting, germ-infested rat’s nest of a coffee shop. Brown posted a lengthy rant on Facebook elucidating all of the details, including bathrooms that went uncleaned for days, and milk wands so neglected they sat encrusted in brown gunk.