Starbucks Baristas Are Revealing the Wildest Drinks They've Had to Make

Earlier this week, Twitter user Josie (aka @ProjectJosiee ) took to the platform to air his thoughts on a particularly egregious series of Starbucks drink customizations. "On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job," he wrote, alongside a photo of an order requesting 13 modifications to a Caramel Crunch Frappuccino, including seven pumps of dark caramel sauce, five pumps of Frappuccino roast coffee, and a pump of honey blend—among many, many other things.

There's two types of people in this world: those who drink their coffee black (maybe with a spot of cream and sugar) and those who need seven pumps of specialty syrup, oat milk, and four extra shots of espresso. Anyone can be a bad customer, but the latter camp can easily create headaches for baristas.

As you can see, the tweet went viral and spawned a thread of several similarly complicated drinks Starbucks customers have dropped on baristas. Other users purporting to be Starbucks baristas were quick to chime in with their own nightmare orders. One user even shared a drink with a whopping 32 requests. "I'll raise you this," @victoriasarberr replied. Another said that there is a 31-modification drink that "comes in every other week."

I'm not saying you've gotta go with boring black coffee all the time, but I am saying your barista is going to hate you if you stroll up to your local Starbucks and request an order with more than a handful of customizations. Maybe at least tip 'em a little extra if you're going wild.

Or just, I don't know, scroll through our massive ranking of the best Starbucks beverages. You don't need the 12 pumps when the Nitro Cold Brew with Sweet Cream is perfectly delicious all on its own.