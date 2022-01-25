Starbucks Is Releasing Its Own Caffeinated Energy Drink & It's Not Coffee Flavored

Starbucks has structured much of its identity around keeping customers caffeinated, which makes it hardly a surprise the Seattle-based coffee giant is jumping into the energy drink game—with its own twist, that is.

On Tuesday, Starbucks unveiled its BAYA Energy beverage. Unlike similar energy boosters on the market that carry a more controversial reputation, this was created with naturally occurring caffeine found in coffee fruit and boasts antioxidant vitamin C for immune support.

Advertised as a "feel-good energy" drink, BAYA is hitting the market in three flavors: Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime, and Pineapple Passionfruit, with just 90 calories and 160mg of caffeine per 12-ounce can. BAYA is now available in stores nationwide and online for a suggested retail price of $2.89. You can also snag a bottle at Starbucks stores beginning March 1, 2022.

Of course, that's not all Starbucks has headed down the pipeline. As part of its continued push toward a more sustainable business model, the brand is releasing more oat milk options as part of its ready-to-drink portfolio. Starbucks Multi-serve Cold Brew: Dark Chocolate Oatmilk is joining retailers, as well as Starbucks Frappuccino with Oatmilk in Caramel Waffle Cookie and Dark Chocolate Brownie flavors.

Starbucks is launching additional ready-to-drink beverages later this year, including Starbucks Cold & Crafted on Tap in Black Unsweetened and Coffee with a Splash of Milk, Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew Splash of Sweet Cream, Starbucks Tripleshot TM Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate, and Starbucks Frappuccino Passport Series Hazelnut Tiramisu.