Starbucks Is Serving Birthday Cake Frappuccinos for 5 Days Only

Usually, 21st birthdays involve way too many shots and enough bad decisions to trigger an existential crisis/fresh reckoning with your mortality. But this week, in celebration of the Frappuccino's big 2-1, Starbucks is serving up something decidedly non-alcoholic and appropriately sweet: the Birthday Cake Frappuccino.
The blended beverage returns to participating Starbucks stores in the US and Canada on Thursday, April 28th, but like your youth, it'll be gone before you know it -- Starbucks stops serving them on Monday, May 2nd. The drink, which was first introduced last year, combines vanilla bean and hazelnut flavors along with pink whipped cream into a drinkable dessert that allegedly tastes like birthday cake. Don't expect it to come with a candle on top, though.
Anyway, happy birthday, Frappuccino. You don't look a day over -- OK, you're starting to look a little old, girl.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist