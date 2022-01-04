Starbucks Just Brought Back a Favorite Winter Latte and TikTokers Are Loving It

You may be well-versed in the Starbucks holiday release schedule, but in case you missed it, the Seattle-based coffee giant is unleashing something extra after your Peppermint Mocha hit stores. With the new year in full swing, Starbucks is bringing an old winter favorite back by popular demand.

Beginning today, January 4, Starbucks is reintroducing its Pistachio Latte, available in both iced and hot iterations.

"The Pistachio Latte features cozy flavors of sweet pistachio and rich brown butter paired with espresso and steamed milk, specially crafted to keep coffee lovers comforted in the new year," Starbucks said in a blog post this Tuesday.

The limited-edition favorite first made its debut at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in 2019 before launching nationwide last year—and garnering quite the social media fanbase in response. In fact, the hashtag #PistachioLatte touts 2 million views alone, with users taking to the video-sharing platform with their own reviews.