Starbucks Is Bringing Back This Caramel-Loaded Frappuccino

Starbucks has already unleashed a full-fledged Frappuccino frenzy this spring with drinks like the Cherry Blossom Frappuccino and the blended version of the new Caramelized Honey Latte. And now, the coffee giant is about to add to the Frapp-sanity with the return of an old customer favorite: the Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino.
The drink is just as sweet as its name suggests -- a blend of Starbucks' Frappuccino Roast coffee, toffee nut syrup, milk, and ice that comes topped with a layer of caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a mocha sauce drizzle. Starbucks said it'll arrive in participating stores on April 5th -- just in time for National Caramel Day (yeah, we didn't know that was a thing either) -- and will be available only through April 11th. Starbucks initially launched the drink last summer as part of its "Frappuccino Flav-Off" contest.
Given Starbucks' Frappuccino spree this spring, it's probably safe to assume we'll all be swimming in new Frappuccinos this summer.
