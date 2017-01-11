Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Holiday Drinks Today

If you're tired of hearing about Starbucks' damn holiday cups and the green "unity" cup controversy last week, well, we don't blame you. But it turns out the launch of the ultra-festive, red coffee slurping vessels on Thursday actually comes with a special holiday promotion for free coffee.

Here's the deal:

To celebrate the launch of this year's 13 uniquely decorated red holiday cups on Thursday, Starbucks will give you one free drink when you buy one of the following signature holiday beverages: Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Teavana Joy Brewed Tea, or the all-new Spiced Sweet Cream Nariño 70 Cold Brew. The buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal is good from 2pm to 5pm, but only for four days -- November 10-14. Additionally, the free drink must be of equal or lesser value compared to the one you buy, according to a Starbucks press release.