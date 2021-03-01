Starbucks Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with This New, Limited-Edition Coffee

Starbucks has dominated the coffee chain business since its debut in 1971—churning out new, innovative drinks with each changing season and trend. To celebrate its big 5-0 anniversary, the Seattle-based company is naturally introducing an honorary limited-edition coffee.

The all-new blend, which follows the chain's 25th anniversary roast released back in 1996, features bold Indonesian-sourced beans with notes of smoked cedar spice, black truffle, and fresh tarragon. You can snag whole bean bags, as well as a cup of this dark roast brew, exclusively in Starbucks stores between March 8 and March 14.

If you'd rather stick to your go-to coffee, you can always celebrate the big birthday by wearing your love for Starbucks on your... mug. The company is dropping an entire line of anniversary merch, including a few tumblers, mugs, even a glass cold cup with a "rainbow luster."