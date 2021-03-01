Starbucks Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with This New, Limited-Edition Coffee
Plus, all-new merch you can drink it out of.
Starbucks has dominated the coffee chain business since its debut in 1971—churning out new, innovative drinks with each changing season and trend. To celebrate its big 5-0 anniversary, the Seattle-based company is naturally introducing an honorary limited-edition coffee.
The all-new blend, which follows the chain's 25th anniversary roast released back in 1996, features bold Indonesian-sourced beans with notes of smoked cedar spice, black truffle, and fresh tarragon. You can snag whole bean bags, as well as a cup of this dark roast brew, exclusively in Starbucks stores between March 8 and March 14.
If you'd rather stick to your go-to coffee, you can always celebrate the big birthday by wearing your love for Starbucks on your... mug. The company is dropping an entire line of anniversary merch, including a few tumblers, mugs, even a glass cold cup with a "rainbow luster."
Since you've gotta stop by Starbucks to pick up the limited-edition blend, you might as well sample of the new winter menu offerings while you're at it. In January, the coffee giant unveiled two major new drinks: the Pistachio Latte and Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew.
The rollout also included a new breakfast fix for vegetarians (the Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites), an indulgent Red Velvet Loaf, and an expansion of the Starbucks Reserve Coffee Collection.
