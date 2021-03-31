Starbucks Is Celebrating Earth Month by Giving Away 2.5 Million Prizes

We don't need any sort of incentive to celebrate the earth. I mean, we wouldn't be able to exist without it—unless you're into the whole living on mars dream. But Starbucks wants to honor this beautiful planet by giving us a whole bunch of freebies. The very least you could do is recycle and deal with those shitty paper straws as a thank you.

To kick off Earth Month, the Seattle-based coffee giant is rolling out its own sweepstakes for rewards members—with 2.5 million prizes on the line. But there's a couple ways to win. Starbucks is hosting an instant win program, dubbed "Choice & Chance," as well as its puzzle game "Play & Plant." Giveaways range from free non-dairy beverages, discounted snacks, and reusable merch for the instant win, but should you kill it with the puzzle, you'll get to donate actual trees to restoration projects—including Habitats for Biodiversity, Forest Fire Restoration, Clean Water, and Climate Stability.

"As Starbucks looks to the future, the company remains focused on its aspirations to give more than it takes from the planet as part of its Planet Positive initiative, which is a multi-decade commitment to become a resource positive company," Starbucks said in a statement to Thrillist via email. "The company is also focused on helping create a sustainable future for coffee growing communities; Starbucks also recently announced coffee-specific environmental goals."