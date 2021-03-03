Starbucks Expands Its Plant-Based Options Even Further

Starbucks has been incorporating plant-based menu items, first slowly and now seemingly all at once, since its inception. If last month’s news that the caffeine giant had been operating had been secretly operating an all plant-based location around Seattle seemed like a harbinger of more to come, its ongoing menu additions all but confirm that assumption.

The chain’s new Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box is the latest permanent addition to its vegetarian menu. It includes chickpea bites, snap peas, mini carrots, dried cranberry and nut mix, and avocado spread, all amounting to 15 grams of protein. Chickpea bites, in case you are not already acquainted, are nugget-sized, breadcrumb-coated chickpeas.

The plant and dairy free boxes are one of Starbucks latest menu changes or additions, including new drinks, more iced tea options, and a limited edition 50th anniversary coffee blend.

