Starbucks Is Planning to Close 200 Additional Stores Across North America in 2021

In June, Starbucks announced plans to shutter 400 locations across North America while expanding its convenience-led store model. Now, the coffee giant is closing even more, but as part of this continued push towards a "more efficient" retail space.

In an earnings call last week, the company reported 200 additional closures across North America by the end of the 2021 fiscal year. In total, that means 400 across the US and 200 in Canada, both of which are expected in "dense metro trade areas."

"As customers continue to adapt to work from home and study from home realities, they create safe, familiar and convenient experiences, and have shifted their buying behavior accordingly," CEO Kevin Johnson said on the call. "And we've adapted rapidly to meet those evolving needs. Broadly speaking, we've seen US transactions migrate from dense metro centers to the suburbs, from cafes to drive-throughs, from early mornings to mid mornings with outpaced recovery on the weekends."