Starbucks Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Its Iconic Red Holiday Cups

Starbucks's iconic red cup has taken on many iterations over the years, and the holiday season just wouldn't quite feel complete without it. This year, the company is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its red caffeine carriers, but did you know that the first iteration of this holiday classic wasn't red at all?

Back in 1997, when Starbucks first set its holiday cup series into motion, the beverage containers were actually shades of magenta, sapphire, emerald, and purple. The original cup design featured a swirly linoleum block-style pattern and hand-drawn holly leaves accented with coffee beans.

It wasn't until 1999 (shoutout to Prince) that the company launched its candy-apple red design for the first time. The red cups became extremely popular on social media in the following years and eventually became a national signifier for each upcoming holiday season.