Starbucks Will Give You Free Creamer if You Correctly Guess its New Mystery Flavor

In July, Starbucks finally heard our requests and released an entire line of at-home flavored coffee creamers. And while I hate to be that person, I immediately wanted more. The Caramel Macchiato, White Chocolate Mocha, and Cinnamon Dolce Latte variants are great and all, but I'm greedy.
Once again, trusty 'ol Starbucks has pulled through. The company is dropping a brand-new winter flavor, but this time, there's a twist: we don't know what it is. We've got a mystery flavor on our hands. And between December 5 and December 11, the chain is tasking everyone with guessing it.
This is a game of chance -- no clues, no tastes, pure luck. Here's how it works: between the aforementioned contest dates, you can tweet your guesses with the hashtag #StarbucksCreamerMysteryFlavor and #Giveaway. The first 50 participants with a correct hunch will score score the new flavor before it hits shelves nationwide in January.
Because there's no time to waste, people have already jumped on Twitter with their best hypotheses. While some have gone the classic route (Peppermint Mocha is dominating the polls), others are confident Starbucks is releasing an Irish Cream. Much like the recently released Irish Cream Cold Brew, perhaps? (Haven't tried it yet? We have!)
Here are more guesses:
Of course, there are the creatives of the group with Chocolate Lava Cake, Red Velvet Cake, Chocolate-Covered Strawberry, and Turmeric Dark Coco guesses too.
Though I'm all for a little imagination, I'd bet the mystery flavor is modeled after a pre-existing drink, much like the original three. But there's only one way to find out. Get tweeting!
