Starbucks Sells Coffee in Mason Jars Now

Whether you call them hipsters or hillbillies or just plain-old humans, for years and years and years, the masses have sipped their coffee out of mason jars. The mason jar is fast, it seals, it's utilitarian, it's widely (and unfairly) roasted for an undeserving reputation of trendy snobbery that large swathes of people nonetheless swear by. Those traits are exactly what makes Starbucks and mason jars a perfect match, of course.

Someone at Starbucks has apparently gotten the message and introduced the concept to the company's Asian markets. It was already selling a green-lidded jar, filled to the brim with cold brew, in South Korea as early as last year. A new, black-lidded version -- closer to Starbucks' more-chic Reserve branding has just been introduced in Singapore, and it looks extremely Instagrammable. The handled jars cost S$8.90 ($6.30) or S$5.90 ($4.20) with a purchase of cold brew.