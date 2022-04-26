Celebrate Spring with a Plantable Gift Card from Starbucks

Gift cards make great presents. You can give them out last minute to someone you don't know too well or someone you know so well that you know currency at their favorite store is the only thing they would want. Now, no matter who you are giving a gift card to, you can make it even more meaningful with a plantable Starbucks gift card.

After the recipient is done with the card, they can plant it instead of discarding it or losing it in the bottom of a bag. And it won't be littering! Starbucks' new plantable gift cards are available in the United States while supplies last. Elite Daily reported that they are reloadable in stores and through the Starbucks app, just like other gift cards.