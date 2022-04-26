Celebrate Spring with a Plantable Gift Card from Starbucks
This gift card will last well beyond a few cups of coffee.
Gift cards make great presents. You can give them out last minute to someone you don't know too well or someone you know so well that you know currency at their favorite store is the only thing they would want. Now, no matter who you are giving a gift card to, you can make it even more meaningful with a plantable Starbucks gift card.
After the recipient is done with the card, they can plant it instead of discarding it or losing it in the bottom of a bag. And it won't be littering! Starbucks' new plantable gift cards are available in the United States while supplies last. Elite Daily reported that they are reloadable in stores and through the Starbucks app, just like other gift cards.
Once you're done with the gift card, find a spot to plant it. The seeds in the card will be flowers, and specific planting instructions will be on the back of each card. But make sure to acknowledge the basics: Your gift card plant will need plenty of light and water. When you're ready to plant it, simply wet the card and then bury it in soil.
The plantable gift cards are part of a larger sustainability mission from Starbucks. Some of these initiatives include a 100% reusable cup program and the goal of reducing the company's landfill waste by 50% by 2030.
Make sure you act fast to find a plantable gift card near you. They are already being resold by eBay starting at $10.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.