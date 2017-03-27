Starbucks Customer Apologizes for Being Rude to Barista with a Note and $50

If you've ever worked in the food service industry, then you likely know all too well how a big part of the job is being prepared to serve rude customers who, for one reason or another, treat you like garbage. A Starbucks barista in California, however, recently experienced something he maybe wasn't as prepared for after an encounter with an irritated customer: an apology.
Andrew Richardson, a 20-year-old barista at the Starbucks in Bishop, California, was blown away last Tuesday, when a customer he had helped at the drive-thru window the previous day returned to personally apologize for her behavior during their interaction. She handed him an envelope containing a handwritten note and a $50 bill, Starbucks said in a press release. The long note, which was signed "Debbie," read, “The thought of leaving a trail of unkindness like that is so not the path I want to reflect."
Richardson, however, didn't think Debbie was rude at all, but she was frustrated when he informed her that the store had run out of drink carrier trays. She was also unhappy that he couldn't accept trash from her car through the drive-thru window because it'd be a violation of a state health code. If anything, he understood her disappointment, according to the release.
“She was mildly irritated, but she was still pleasant with me,” Richardson said in a statement. “It was like a two on a scale of ten for me. When she came back, that was a lovely interaction. She was so nice and so kind. I just really wasn’t expecting that. It was very, very heartwarming.”
The barista first shared his story of the encounter in a post on Reddit, saying, "A woman came through the drive through yesterday and got a little irritated with me because we didn't have drink carriers. Today, she came back and handed me this."
Donna Smalley, the manager of the Bishop Starbucks, thinks all parties came out of the incident as winners and commended Richardson for how he handled it.
“This is a big deal, not only for Andrew personally but for our whole store, because somebody recognized the fact that our job isn’t always easy and we do the best we can to try to please our customers," Smalley said in a statement.
Here's a closer look at the at Debbie's handwritten apology:
"You taught this ole lady something yesterday about kindness, compassion, and staying humble," Debbie wrote. "I thank you!"
Now, if only more people could be like Debbie.
