Starbucks Customer Apologizes for Being Rude to Barista with a Note and $50

If you've ever worked in the food service industry, then you likely know all too well how a big part of the job is being prepared to serve rude customers who, for one reason or another, treat you like garbage. A Starbucks barista in California, however, recently experienced something he maybe wasn't as prepared for after an encounter with an irritated customer: an apology.

Andrew Richardson, a 20-year-old barista at the Starbucks in Bishop, California, was blown away last Tuesday, when a customer he had helped at the drive-thru window the previous day returned to personally apologize for her behavior during their interaction. She handed him an envelope containing a handwritten note and a $50 bill, Starbucks said in a press release. The long note, which was signed "Debbie," read, “The thought of leaving a trail of unkindness like that is so not the path I want to reflect."