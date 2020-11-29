Starbucks Will Give You a Free Drink Coupon When You Order Via Its App

Thanks to all of the online shopping you’ve been doing to stay safe, much of this year has felt kind of like one big Cyber Monday. But the actual Cyber Monday arrives on November 30, and the key difference here is that there will be special deals you can’t get on other days. Among them is a special offer for a free drink from Starbucks.

This Cyber Monday, Starbucks Rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage (basically anything that’s not drip coffee or pre-bottled) through the app will get a free drink coupon to use later. Drinks must be grande or larger to qualify, so go big or go home… without a free drink coupon. The coupon will be good for the following week, December 7-13. Consider it a caffeine-filled gift from current you to future you.

New Starbucks Rewards Members will get an added perk, too. From November 24-30 customers who download the Starbucks app and become Rewards members will earn 50 bonus stars. That’ll buy you a free brewed hot coffee, bakery item, or a hot tea. You’ll have to spend $20 between November 24 and 27, but that should be easy enough. Load up on treats for yourself or snag some coffee for the people you’re isolating with.