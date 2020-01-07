Starbucks Is Adding 2 New Non-Dairy Drinks to Its Permanent Menu

Starbucks wants to wish everyone a happy new year -- and celebrate an emerging decade that's already bursting with non-dairy milks -- by blessing us with two brand new drinks for all who are lactose-intolerant or dairy-free: the Almondmilk Honey Flat White and a Coconutmilk Latte.
Since Starbucks first introduced soy milk back in 2004, the chain has been seeking out new alternatives -- introducing coconutmilk in 2015 and almondmilk in 2016. And now, the two non-dairy milks are highlighted with the new drinks on Starbucks' permanent menu.
The Almondmilk Honey Flat White features Starbucks' signature blonde espresso, steamed almondmilk, a touch of honey, and a foam dot to tie it all together for a nutty and lightly sweet drink. Meanwhile, the Coconutmilk Latte is just as its name suggests: shots of blonde espresso paired with steamed coconutmilk and topped with a dash of cascara sugar.
“Customers are looking for more ways to personalize their beverages,” Raegan Powell, product developer on the Starbucks Beverage team, said in a statement provided to Thrillist. “We love how the nuanced flavor you get with plant-based milks pairs with espresso, either hot or iced. It’s a new way to start your new year."
In addition to the brand new drinks, Starbucks has also announced that it's testing oatmilk, a thicker milk alternative growing in popularity, at locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Starbucks has had oatmilk on its menu in Europe since 2018 and select Starbucks Reserve locations since March of 2019, so it's about time the chain began oatmilk's stateside expansion.
The locations carrying oatmilk will also offer an Oatmilk Honey Latte, the flavors of which are reminiscent of a "lightly sweetened oatmeal cookie or warm bowl of oatmeal,” according to Powell.
It's only fitting that Starbucks offers new and delicious non-dairy signature drinks as we go into 2020 with more plant-based milk options in our lives than ever before. Now the question is: when will Starbucks be offering plant-based meat sandwiches and breakfast?
