Starbucks Just Revealed Insanely Good-Looking New Drinks for Spring

Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato -- with its crosshatch of caramel sauce, signature "mark" of espresso on top, and subtle vanilla flavors -- has long been among the coffee giant's most popular drinks. Now, Starbucks is launching two fresh takes on the classic beverage to match the changing weather of spring: the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato and the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato.

Starbucks revealed the new macchiato drinks on Monday, saying one is designed to complement the season's warm and sunny days while the other is meant to warm you up when the forecast calls for cold and misery (take a wild guess at which is which). Both will hit Starbucks locations across the US and Canada on February 28, but will be available for only a limited time.