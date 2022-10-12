Delta & Starbucks Are Linking Their Loyalty Clubs so You Can Get Double Points

I am a devoted early-morning traveler. You won't catch me boarding a flight past 11 am, but you also won't catch me boarding without a Venti Americano in hand while I do it. Now, you can earn on Delta SkyMiles for your pre-flight Starbucks and vice versa.

Starbucks and Delta Air Lines are linking their loyalty clubs so that members can unlock even more rewards on both. Beginning October 12, you'll earn 1 mile for every $1 spent on Starbucks, while also scoring double stars on days with a scheduled Delta flight.

"We're continuing to evolve Delta's SkyMiles program to give our customers valuable, premium experiences not just on the days they travel but in their everyday lives as well," Delta Air Lines Vice President of Loyalty Prashant Sharma said in a press release. "Through this new partnership with Starbucks, we can deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground."