You Can Get 50% Off Starbucks Drinks Right Now

If you've been avoiding the Pumpkin Spice Latte because "it's basic" or "too early," get off your high horse and sip that liquid fall magic. To celebrate the seasonal menu, Starbucks is giving rewards members 50% off any drink through September 21, Delish reports.

Now here's the catch: not everyone will be so lucky to snag half-priced beverages. The Seattle-based coffee giant is randomly selecting customers and dropping the reward in their app. The discount will automatically appear in the app.

While there's not much you can do to ensure the discount (except sit back and cross your fingers), you must be a rewards member. You can sign up online and start earning perks beyond just this one.

On August 30, Starbucks officially brought back its PSL for the 19th straight year. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato similarly joined menus.

"For many customers, Starbucks signals the start of the fall season and has inspired a cultural phenomenon around fall flavor and products," Senior Product Developer and creator behind the Apple Crisp Macchiato Raegan Powell said in a statement. "Fall at Starbucks brings customers back to the nostalgic flavors of the season and our team used that inspiration to create a new flavor that celebrates those feelings of comfort and familiarity."

Now you can experience all that for half the price.