Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News.

The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage.

Because the inadequately sealed products have already been shipped to retailers nationwide, there is concern that consumers have these products in their pantry or refrigerator.

All recalled products have a March 28, 2022 best-by date. You can see a complete list of the products below, along with their UPC and recall number:

Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream, 6.5 FL OZ - UPC: 012000007293/ Recall Number: F-0091-2022

012000007293/ F-0091-2022 Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Cream, 6.5 FL OZ - UPC: 012000001772/ Recall Number: F-0089-2022

012000001772/ F-0089-2022 Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Light Cream, 6.5 FL OZ - UPC: 012000008801/ Recall Number: F-0090-2022



If you have purchased one of these items, you can return the item where you bought it for a full refund.