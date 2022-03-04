Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled
The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage.
PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News.
The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage.
Because the inadequately sealed products have already been shipped to retailers nationwide, there is concern that consumers have these products in their pantry or refrigerator.
All recalled products have a March 28, 2022 best-by date. You can see a complete list of the products below, along with their UPC and recall number:
- Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream, 6.5 FL OZ - UPC: 012000007293/ Recall Number: F-0091-2022
- Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Cream, 6.5 FL OZ - UPC: 012000001772/ Recall Number: F-0089-2022
- Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Light Cream, 6.5 FL OZ - UPC: 012000008801/ Recall Number: F-0090-2022
If you have purchased one of these items, you can return the item where you bought it for a full refund.
Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.