Starbucks Is Recommending Drinks Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Unless you have your go-to order at Starbucks, the omnipresent coffee chain's wide-ranging beverage menu can be a bit paralyzing. Add to that the fact that you're probably there looking at it before adequately caffeinated in the first place and it becomes a stressful bit of bleary-eyed decision making. Fortunately, it might be easier to choose what to get next time thanks, to a new Zodiac chart from Starbucks, which matches you with a beverage based on your star sign.
The coffee company posted the nifty chart, dubbed The Starbucks Zodiac, this week. The graphic resembles the sort your astrology-obsessed friend might have hanging on their wall, except instead of diagramming the position of the sun, moon, and planets when you were born, it suggests which drink you should order according to your star sign. It's sort of like a horoscope, but maybe useful.
If tilting your head to read is too much work, here's what the chart suggests as a beverage for each zodiac sign.
- Aquarius: Starbucks Blonde Latte
- Capricorn: Cold Brew
- Sagittarius: Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers
- Scorpio: Espresso Shot
- Libra: Flat White With Signature Espresso
- Virgo: Iced Caramel Macchiato
- Leo: Iced Passion Tango Tea
- Cancer: Honey Citrus Mint Tea
- Gemini: Americano (Hot & Iced)
- Taurus: Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte
- Aries: Pink Drink
- Pisces: Java Chip Frappuccino
It's not for us to say whether or not these selections seem to match up with the personality types or tastes of people under each sign (that's for you to decide), but you don't need to subscribe to any pseudoscience to appreciate a little help deciding on your morning cup of caffeine.
