Ex-Starbucks Employee Walks Into Store, Sings 'F*ck You I Quit' as Customers Watch

Everyone's dealt with a lousy retail, barista, or waitressing job in their day. And as part of this rite of passage, you've probably dreamt of quitting in an elaborate, public way like, say, singing "fuck this, I quit" to your power hungry boss. No? Well Toronto-based ex-Starbucks employee Anesti Danelis did just that.
The self-proclaimed musician, sketch comedian, actor, and writer grabbed his guitar and asked for the entire store's attention. But this wasn't just any coffee shop performance -- Danelis had an agenda. "Fuck this I quit, fuck this place I quit," he sings in a 90-second clip posted to YouTube. "I don't want to work for someone who treats their employees like shit."
Per his, um, resignation, Danelis found "better" job and was ready to peace out -- immediately. Among a list of complaints, the now former barista claims his manager laughed at him for asking for a promotion, adding, "you can take that time you tried to get the company to fire me for doing something that you told me to do ... and shove it up your venti bumhole."
If you thought the song was... profane before, just wait. "The song was a little worse but I was like, 'I can’t be mean, I can’t be negative, let’s just be an adult about it,'" he told People earlier this week. "It’s meant to be, 'I’ve had enough working here, I’m gonna remove myself from a negative situation and move on.' It’s about moving on and being happy, cause I don’t want to live in the negatives anymore and I think that’s what people related to."
