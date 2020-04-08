News Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Products Are Already Hitting Grocery Stores If drinking PSLs in 90-degree heat is wrong, I don't wanna be right.

Courtesy of Starbucks

I'm well aware we're still in peak summer. I've got the electric bill to prove it. But if prematurely filling my coffee tumbler with a Pumpkin Spice Latte is wrong, I don't want to be right. Though Starbucks cafés have yet to officially welcome back the fan-favorite PSL, the coffee giant's entire at-home fall collection is already hitting grocery stores. So, while technically we're still sweating through our clothes two seconds after stepping outside, we're mentally embracing sweater weather. Go with it. A number returning products, including the pumpkin spice-flavored creamer, PSL coffee (k-cups and roast & ground), VIA Instant lattes, and the ready-to-drink iced espresso classics PSL latte are all slated to hit store shelves. But we've got a few seasonal debuts, as well. Here's what's joining the lineup: Maple pecan-flavored coffee (k-cup pods and roast & ground)

Salted caramel mocha-flavored creamer

Spiced apple cider Teavana tea sachets

Lemon ginger bliss Teavana tea sachets

While stocking up on every last at-home Starbucks product your grocery store's got is one thing, we know you're not going to skip the IRL experience altogether. Your favorite barista would miss you. And since you're probably racking up the coffee bills as a result of your habit, you might as well join the rewards program and start earn freebies for it. In July, the chain announced an update for loyalty members that makes it easier to earn (and redeem) your hard-earned stars, starting this fall. "Having a connection with our customers, whether in our stores or digitally, allows us to anticipate their needs and deliver the products and experiences they are looking for. Our customers have shared with us that they would like more options to pay and earn Stars in the app as a Starbucks Rewards member, in addition to the Starbucks Card," chief marketing officer Brady Brewer said in a statement. "We expect the expansion of payment options will appeal to an even wider customer audience and deepen engagement with our members."

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.