Starbucks' Fall Grocery Store Lineup Includes New Pumpkin Spice Options

Physically, we're still sweating our way through the final weeks of summer, but mentally, we've already passed the sweltering August heat to a simpler time—one with warm coffees and cable knit sweaters. Starbucks has too. The Seattle-based coffee giant is already rolling out its fall grocery store lineup.

Beginning this month, the latte maker is bringing its all-new (and returning) at-home faves to retailers nationwide, and that even includes some never-before-seen Pumpkin Spice products. Now my dairy-challenged friends this is where you're gonna want to stop skimming and start absorbing. Starbucks is dropping a Pumpkin Spice-flavored Non-Dairy Creamer made with a blend of almond and oat milk, pumpkin flavors (naturally), cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Here's what you should be getting really excited about though: the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, which features a marriage of the chain's smooth blend with your favorite fall flavors. Just add water and—boom—you're in business. "We’ve cold-steeped our custom blend of coffee with hints of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavor to craft this rich concentrate," Starbucks said of its latest release.