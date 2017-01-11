Starbucks' New Almond Milk Is Finally Available Nationwide

If you can't or don't enjoy regular milk, Starbucks has finally made it way easier to drink its coffee, lattes, and even Frappuccinos with the addition of a popular non-dairy alternative to its menu. The coffee giant announced Thursday -- National Coffee Day, by the way -- that its all-new almond milk option is now available at all of its locations nationwide.

Starbucks said its new, proprietary recipe almondmilk (spelled as one word to follow industry standards) is designed to "complement" the flavors of both hot espresso drinks like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, iced espresso drinks, and even Frappuccinos. For example, Starbucks barista Hannah Realy-Sanchez said the almondmilk tastes best in iced drinks and recommends ordering a tall iced almondmilk latte with one-and-a-half pumps of white mocha sauce and toffee nut syrup. Others suggest it helps reduce the sweetness of some drinks, according to a press release.