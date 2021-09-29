Starbucks Is Handing Out Free Coffee for Its 50th Birthday & National Coffee Day

National Coffee Day falls on Wednesday, September 29. And this year, it's not just a celebration of the caffeinated liquid that we drink in damn-near equal quantities as water these days. Starbucks is also celebrating its 50th anniversary, and it's marking the extra-special occasion with a deal for free coffee.

There are just a few things you need to know in order to get your hands on the free coffee. For one, this deal only applies to Pike Place Roast brewed coffee, named for the coffee house's first location in Seattle, which opened in 1971 (unfortunately, you're not getting a free Frappuccino out of this celebration). It's also worth noting that this deal is BYOC, or bring your own cup, so customers who bring a clean, empty reusable cup (up to 20 ounces) to their local Starbucks will get it filled for free.

Select Starbucks Reserve locations will also celebrate the anniversary and National Coffee Day a little differently. Customers who bring in their clean, reusable cup will get a free Starbucks Reserve coffee or cold brew.

"Starbucks is marking the milestone anniversary with customers to share how grateful the company is to be part of their communities and daily lives," the company said in a press release.

If you'd rather brew your own coffee or celebrate National Coffee Day at home, you can also sign up for a free Pike Place Roast packaged coffee. Get the full scoop here.