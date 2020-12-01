Starbucks Is Giving Free Coffee to Frontline Responders All Month Long

Frontline workers and healthcare professionals have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, and the absolute least we can do is supply the necessary caffeine to keep them running. In the wake of COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, Starbucks is yet again giving the gift of coffee.

For the entire month of December, frontline responders and healthcare workers will receive a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced, your pick) at locations nationwide. And while you can't order up specialty drinks as part of the promo, you might wanna consider splurging for an extra—especially considering the Irish Cream Cold Brew is back on store menus.

The Seattle-based coffee giant's cold brew with Irish cream syrup, vanilla sweet cream cold foam, and cocoa powder is now available across the US and Canada. But, as I'm sure you've guessed, this is one of those limited-time only deals, so you'll wanna score a few (or 15) before the beverage exits menus once again.