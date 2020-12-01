Starbucks Is Giving Free Coffee to Frontline Responders All Month Long
They deserve ALL the caffeine.
Frontline workers and healthcare professionals have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, and the absolute least we can do is supply the necessary caffeine to keep them running. In the wake of COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, Starbucks is yet again giving the gift of coffee.
For the entire month of December, frontline responders and healthcare workers will receive a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced, your pick) at locations nationwide. And while you can't order up specialty drinks as part of the promo, you might wanna consider splurging for an extra—especially considering the Irish Cream Cold Brew is back on store menus.
The Seattle-based coffee giant's cold brew with Irish cream syrup, vanilla sweet cream cold foam, and cocoa powder is now available across the US and Canada. But, as I'm sure you've guessed, this is one of those limited-time only deals, so you'll wanna score a few (or 15) before the beverage exits menus once again.
Starbucks isn't just supporting frontline workers with the gift of free coffee, the company is also doing its part to protect staffers and patrons all the same.
"Starbucks continues to take actions to protect the health and well-being of our customers and partners (employees), and to control the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with the expert guidance of the CDC and local public health authorities," a rep for the brand told Thrillist via email. "These actions include asking customers to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing when visiting our stores, partner precautions and enhanced cleaning measures."
Want More Free Food?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.