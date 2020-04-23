Starbucks Is Giving Frontline Workers Free Coffee Through the End of May

Starbucks has been keeping healthcare professionals and first responders caffeinated through the pandemic, serving up free iced and hot coffee across the US and Canada. Since the initiative began March 25, store partners have provided more than 1 million cups to our communities' local heroes, and now, the chain is extending the offer through the end of May.

According to Starbucks' original statement, all frontline workers -- including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, researchers, and medical staff -- will score one tall brewed coffee per visit. And though the deal was originally set to expire May 3, free brews are now available through May 31.

"I am inspired by our Starbucks store partners around the world who proudly wear the green apron and who are rising to the occasion. They demonstrate our resilience and our commitment to the communities we serve,” CEO Kevin Johnson said in an open letter published March 22.