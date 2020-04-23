Starbucks Is Giving Frontline Workers Free Coffee Through the End of May
Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, researchers, and medical personnel are all eligible.
Starbucks has been keeping healthcare professionals and first responders caffeinated through the pandemic, serving up free iced and hot coffee across the US and Canada. Since the initiative began March 25, store partners have provided more than 1 million cups to our communities' local heroes, and now, the chain is extending the offer through the end of May.
According to Starbucks' original statement, all frontline workers -- including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, researchers, and medical staff -- will score one tall brewed coffee per visit. And though the deal was originally set to expire May 3, free brews are now available through May 31.
"I am inspired by our Starbucks store partners around the world who proudly wear the green apron and who are rising to the occasion. They demonstrate our resilience and our commitment to the communities we serve,” CEO Kevin Johnson said in an open letter published March 22.
View this post on Instagram
To all the healthcare workers and first responders, you are not alone. As you serve your communities, we're proud to serve you with 1 million free cups of coffee and counting. Thank you for all you do. 💚☕ Photos (L-R): Danielle M. (Facebook), @akilah_and_the_beee, christyann20 (Twitter), @stvimresidency, @morganferguson, @tiffcoycarlson, ls_carolinas (Twitter), @ninerz86, @mercymusicians
Starbucks has continued to put its money where its mouth is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to the free coffee initiative, the company has also committed to donating $500,000. The contribution will go towards Direct Relief and its efforts to provide personal protective equipment and medical supplies to facilities across the US, as well as Operation Gratitude, a non-profit organization delivering care packages and handwritten letters to first responders and healthcare professionals.
