Starbucks Will Give You a Totally Free Drink Anytime Through August

In a sense, it seems like working from home -- for those able to do so during the pandemic -- should be less exhausting than going into an office. You can mostly work in pajamas. You cut out the commute. Gary isn't dropping by to show you photos of his cat. Gary. [Shakes head.]

But it's also way more exhausting, too. The line between work and home has been blurred and there are just as many distractions, like making yet another pot of coffee. Whether you're on your way to work out of the house or need an escape because you feel like you never leave your house anymore, there's a free drink waiting to be grabbed from Starbucks. The purveyor of holiday cup controversies is offering a free drink just for downloading the Starbucks app.

Through August 10, first-time users get a free drink for downloading the app and joining Starbucks Rewards, a free reward program. (Though, of course, you will be sharing data with the company.) The freebie will be given in the form of 150 stars in the app, which is the coffee chain's version of reward points. That's enough for a free regular-size drink.

If you're already a Starbucks Rewards member, you'll just have to wait until next week to get a perk. On June 18, Starbucks Happy Hour will be returning for the first time in a long, long time. You'll get BOGO drinks all afternoon then. Until that time you'll just have to keep making pot after pot at home.