Starbucks' New Holiday Frappuccino Is Here for Only 4 Days

Just in time for holiday festivities this weekend, National Ugly Sweater Day is Friday, December 16th. And while you absolutely should break out your tackiest, kitschiest, and most absurd warm attire for the occasion, Starbucks has another way you can celebrate: an all-new holiday Frappuccino that's appropriately tacky.

It's called the Fruitcake Frappuccino, and it's designed to taste like the edible holiday gift nobody ever asks for, but still eats anyway after Clark Griswold-ing a few glasses of eggnog. Or something like that. Starbucks said it's made by taking a Hazelnut Crème Frappuccino and adding dried fruit and cinnamon. The drink is finished with whipped cream, ornate dots of caramel sauce, and a sprinkle of matcha green tea powder on top.