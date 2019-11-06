One of Starbucks' Popular Holiday Drinks Isn't Coming Back This Year

Pour a spiced, steamed, and overly sugary latte out for a real one because Starbucks is officially excluding the Gingerbread Latte from its holiday drink lineup this year. The cheery beverage, which Starbucks has previously described as "sweet and delicately spicy," will be joining the coffee graveyard alongside a Cherries Jubilee Mocha that never officially took off and a Maple Macchiato. It's a sad day for fans of the gingerbread man and his subsequent latte, which has been around since 2000.
"The Gingerbread Latte is no longer on the Starbucks holiday menu in the US," a spokesperson for the Seattle-based coffee brand told Thrillist. "Customers can enjoy five delicious and festive holiday beverages this year including the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte. Our partners (baristas) are happy to suggest one of these five other holiday beverages."
In addition to the five other festive beverages, Starbucks fans will still be able to snag a slice of Gingerbread Loaf, so not everything gingerbread-y is dead (though munching on a moist, nutmeg-filled loaf isn't quite the same as drinking warm liquid Christmas, but whatever). We've asked Starbucks if this move is permanent, and a spokesperson for the brand could neither confirm nor deny, stating only that "I can’t speak to future years, but I can confirm that it won’t be on the menu this year."
Though it's a little sad to celebrate the season without our liquified gingerbread cookies, Starbucks' other festive drinks are officially back today -- complete with red cups. So celebrate the coziest time of year with another cloying beverage, even if that means leaving the Gingerbread Latte behind in your memories.
