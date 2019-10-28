Starbucks Isn't Making a Halloween Drink for the First Time in 5 Years

While Starbucks has given us a lot to be thankful for -- namely, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brews, BOGO Happy Hours, and festive holiday products -- it's OK to feel a little slighted by the latest news from the coffee chain. For the first time in five years, Starbucks isn't launching a new Halloween-themed Frappuccino this year. The audacity!
Starbucks is forgoing tradition and not releasing a Halloween-themed drink for the first time since 2014, according to The Takeout. In years past, we've had the Franken Frappuccino, the Frappula Frappuccino, the Zombie Frappuccino, and the Witch's Brew Frappuccino. And while you've probably heard about that infamous black Phantom Frappuccino, it's only available in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. No spooky drinks for America. Boo.
So why are they playing us like this? All signs point to Starbucks' recent push to simplify orders. In September, the chain announced its plan to limit drink modifications. The Phantom Frapp isn't exactly a walk in the park to make either. It includes charcoal powder, coconut milk, mango, and a "ghoulish lime slime" that kind of turns me off to the drink anyways.
"There is no Halloween Frappuccino blended beverage in the U.S. this year, however customers looking to celebrate the season with a Frappuccino can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino or Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino," a spokesperson for Starbucks told USA Today. Pretty sure this translates to, "drink your PSL and shut up," but I don't know.
I love you Starbucks, but honestly, you're like the Halloween scrooge.
h/t The Takeout
