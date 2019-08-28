Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks on Thursday

It's that weird weekend where you either think its the end of the summer or you adamantly do not believe that to be the case. Well, there's a Thursday afternoon deal this week for people on both sides of the decidedly unimportant issue.
On Thursday, August 29, Starbucks is hosting one of its most expansive Happy Hour promotions to date. So, whether you think it's time for the pumpkin spice biz or you're still slurping iced drinks, you can get in on it. This week's Happy Hour features buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) drinks. That's right. Drinks. Not espresso drinks or Frappuccinos, just get whatever the hell you want.
Stop into a participating Starbucks from 3pm to close on August 29 and get BOGO hand-crafted drinks, size grande or larger.
Here's how to get the deal: Download the Starbucks mobile app. When you open it up, the offer will be hanging around in the in-app inbox. You do not have to be a rewards member to take advantage of the promotion, though you do get points toward more free drinks if you're a member. Downloading the app and signing up for the rewards program is free, less any personal information you share with the company. You can no longer get the Happy Hour offers via email without the app.
If you can't be bothered about whether September 4 will still be summer or if it's really more of a fall day, just get a hot and a cold drink and confuse everyone. They don't know you! You're unpredictable!
